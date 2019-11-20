Upcoming Event: "Are Trans-Atlantic Relations Obsolete? – Discussing the Future of the Alliance with a Special Focus on Joint Action on Climate Change", 20/11/2019, Robert Bosch Stiftung Berlin
featuring, among others, Amanda Sloat, Robert Bosch Senior Fellow at Brookings, and David Victor, Co-Chair of the Cross-Brookings Initiative on Energy and Climate. Andreas Wunn, Managing Editor and Anchor of ZDF-Morgenmagazin and ZDF-Mittagsmagazin, German television, will moderate the event.
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 18:30 to 20:00
Robert Bosch Stiftung, Orangerie, Französische Straße 32, 10117 Berlin
The discussion and subsequent Q&A with the audience will be conducted in English and followed by a small reception. Registration is open now via our Online Registration Tool (Password: BBTI). As space is limited, online registrations will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. Upon successful registration, you will receive a confirmation via email. We kindly ask you to arrive at the venue between 18:00 and 18:30.
Almost three years into the Trump administration, a profound feeling of estrangement has taken hold of the trans-Atlantic relationship. Substantial political differences or open conflicts have led to questions about the future of the alliance as a whole. Among the areas of disagreement, climate policy sticks out, with the US and Germany in particular moving in fundamentally different directions. In October 2019, the German government presented the country’s first-ever climate change act. The law rests upon the Paris Agreement target to limit global warming, as well as Germany’s commitment to substantially reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and pursue greenhouse gas neutrality by 2050. In contrast, the United States federal government has abandoned its climate commitments under the Paris Agreement. Instead, the current administration has enacted policies supporting the domestic production of coal as it rolls back an array of environmental policies and distances itself from its fellow G20 and G7 members on almost every aspect of the climate and clean energy agenda. However, despite the prevailing political differences on the national level, trans-Atlantic dialogue and collaboration among like-minded states or non-state actors, such as cities, civil society initiatives or businesses, continue to thrive. Therefore, our panel will assess the future of the trans-Atlantic alliance and ask how US-Europe relations will have to evolve in order to remain relevant for both sides. It will lay a special focus on opportunities and constraints for joint action on climate change, discussing questions, such as: Which interests shape European and US climate policies? What are areas of mutual agreement? So long as there is intransigence at the federal level in the United States, what roles can states, cities, or other non-governmental actors play in confronting climate change and in nurturing the transnational alliances needed for successful joint action? What are trans-Atlantic best practice models in this regard? And what role can and will Europe and the United States play in shaping the future of climate protection?
In brief
About the Project
The transatlantic partnership is increasingly being called into question by nationalist and divisive forces in both American and European politics and society. New impulses and analyses are needed to reinforce transatlantic cooperation. This is the main objective of the "Brookings - Robert Bosch Foundation Transatlantic Initiative". The initiative aims to build up and expand resilient networks and transatlantic activities to analyze and work on issues concerning transatlantic relations and social cohesion in Europe and the United States.