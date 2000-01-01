China and North Korea: Mysterious Alliance

Military guards of honor at the airport and a ride in an open limousine through cheering crowds: North Korea’s head of state Kim Jong-Un went all out when welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping to Pyongyang in late June 2019. While Kim has already visited the neighboring country four times since taking office in 2011, Xi was the first Chinese President in 14 years to pay a state visit to North Korea. China’s influence on the young ruler remains unclear though. “Nevertheless, the frequency of the consultations underscores Beijing’s significance in matters on the Korean peninsula,” said Christian Hänel, Senior Vice President, International Relations America and Asia at the Robert Bosch Stiftung, in his opening statement.

Which interests define the special relationship between China and North Korea? And what is China’s role in the dialog between North and South Korea and the negotiations with the USA on nuclear disarmament on the Korean peninsula? These were among the questions discussed at an event attended by some 80 guests by North Korea expert Jung H. Pak, Senior Fellow and SK-Korea Foundation Chair in Korea Studies at The Brookings Institution, an American think tank, and Li Nan, Associate Research Fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS).

“What are Kim Jong-Un’s motivations?”

Stephan Scheuer, journalist at Handelsblatt and long-time China correspondent, facilitated the discussion and first wanted to know more about President Xi’s visit to North Korea. Li Nan mentioned several aspects: On the one hand, following visits to Russia and Central Asia, Xi wanted to send a signal to demonstrate the equally close connection to China’s traditional ally. Also, he wanted to “personally find out what Kim Jong-Un is up to right now,” before heading to the G20 summit in Japan and a meeting with US President Trump there, Li said. Last but not least, Beijing has an interest in an economic exchange with its neighbor – despite the ongoing UN sanctions.

On the part of North Korea, Jung Pak primarily sees “tactical reasons” for the state visit. Kim wants to keep China from letting North Korea down politically or economically, dispel fears of any instability in his regime, and find a workaround to UN sanctions. After taking power, Kim initially refused to be patronized by the Chinese leadership and was not willing to address Chinese concerns about further nuclear and missile tests. “But now, the total of five meetings with President Xi – compared to significantly fewer exchanges with other leaders – illustrate what Kim’s focus is: namely the relations with China,” stated the Brookings expert.

Symbolic summit without tangible outcomes

But the images of cheering crowds should not obscure the fact that “the two leaders were skeptical about one another from the outset and still don’t trust each other,” Jung Pak added. Li agreed with this assessment, calling the most recent summit “a symbolic meeting” without any substantial results. For Kim, the bilateral meetings with Xi as well as with Russian President Putin were nevertheless very important, since they raised his profile in the negotiations with the Trump administration on the denuclearization of North Korea. “Kim’s demands for security guarantees and his statements on the military threat posed by the U.S. are therefore not only his own, but also come from the leaders of two regional and global powers,” Jung Pak said.

North Korea’s nuclear ambitions remain a major problem. Prior to the second summit meeting with Trump in Hanoi, Kim had been willing to surrender his nuclear weapons but no longer trusted the USA, Li explained. Pak disagreed on this point: “He promises a lot of great things, but I don’t think he’s willing to actually give up nuclear weapons.” While China and South Korea are focusing on change through economic rapprochement in their relations with North Korea, the U.S. have laid out a clear condition: “An economic opening and an end to sanctions will fully depend on you giving up nuclear weapons,” Jung Pak summed up the position of the U.S. government.